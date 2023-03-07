International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Short Interest Update

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,690,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the January 31st total of 28,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.5 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.25. 3,498,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

