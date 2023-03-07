Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $37.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $5.36 or 0.00024067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000975 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,625,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,197,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

