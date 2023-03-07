Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 3.4% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $411.52. 437,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.83 and a 200 day moving average of $406.49. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71. The company has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.00.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,888 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

