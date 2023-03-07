Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 13,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Invesco by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. 3,054,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,160,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

