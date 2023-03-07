Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,817,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 999,001 shares.The stock last traded at $122.05 and had previously closed at $123.45.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $117.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

