Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Position Increased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 101.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

XMVM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. 4,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,539. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $49.79.

