Investors Buy High Volume of First Horizon Call Options (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 10,046 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 373% compared to the average daily volume of 2,124 call options.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.9 %

FHN traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,914. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 109,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

