Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 12,847 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 670% compared to the typical volume of 1,668 call options.
Shares of YMM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 6,921,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,888. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 0.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
