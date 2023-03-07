Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 12,847 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 670% compared to the typical volume of 1,668 call options.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of YMM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 6,921,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,888. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Full Truck Alliance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

