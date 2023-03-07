Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 1,117,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,107,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Insider Activity

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

