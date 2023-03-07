IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 1.5% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $41,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.27.

NYSE:IQV opened at $219.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

