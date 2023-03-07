iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CTO Mark J. Day Sells 2,116 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) CTO Mark J. Day sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $248,058.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.53. The stock had a trading volume of 433,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,451. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.23. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

