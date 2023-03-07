iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Reduced by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.1% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after buying an additional 770,484 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 160,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,618. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.21.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

