iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after acquiring an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.74. The company had a trading volume of 183,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

