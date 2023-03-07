iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lifted by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IWD traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

