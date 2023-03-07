iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Holdings Cut by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 231.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.
ITA opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
