iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Holdings Cut by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 231.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.