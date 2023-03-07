ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

ITT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. ITT has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ITT to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.30.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.