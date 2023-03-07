Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Sells $161,592.48 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $3.75 on Tuesday, hitting $139.03. 1,038,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average of $148.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

