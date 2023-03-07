Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 63,303 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $125,339.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,349,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,126 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $162,233.82.

On Thursday, January 12th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $107,447.48.

loanDepot Trading Down 2.1 %

LDI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 351,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,551. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDI. Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.