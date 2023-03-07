Jefferies Financial Group Increases Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $48.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s previous close.

TCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. CLSA increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. 9,084,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,901. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $213,195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after buying an additional 2,696,922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Trip.com Group by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,594,000 after buying an additional 2,681,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.