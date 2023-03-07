Jennifer B. Reiners Sells 1,030 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $42,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.66. 148,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

DFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.