Jet2 (LON:JET2) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,360.00

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($16.35) and last traded at GBX 1,356 ($16.31), with a volume of 93074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,339.50 ($16.11).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JET2 shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,970 ($23.69) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.23) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Jet2 Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,167.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 974.57. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,674.38, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Featured Articles

