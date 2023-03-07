JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stake Lowered by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,375,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,575 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways accounts for approximately 3.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $55,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 313.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.60.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

