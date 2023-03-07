Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Down 1.1%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 9,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 28,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
Jianpu Technology Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianpu Technology
About Jianpu Technology
Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jianpu Technology (JT)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.