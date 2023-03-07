Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Down 1.1%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 9,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 28,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Jianpu Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianpu Technology

About Jianpu Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the second quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology during the third quarter worth $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Jianpu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

