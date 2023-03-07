JOE Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. JOE has a total market cap of $80.49 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00426960 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.44 or 0.28858917 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000152 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

