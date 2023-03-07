JOE Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $81.83 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.



JOE Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

