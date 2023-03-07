John Mcdowell Engquist Sells 15,000 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,801. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $353.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.32 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $102,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

