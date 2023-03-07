Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $77,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 121,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,081,000 after buying an additional 32,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after buying an additional 805,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.21. 2,053,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,212. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.23 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

