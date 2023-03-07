Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $14.38 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $27,717.73 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00038548 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00220472 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,100.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0701496 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $28,330.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

