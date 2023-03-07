JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.08) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHEL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($38.48) to GBX 3,100 ($37.28) and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.28) to GBX 3,000 ($36.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.68) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($35.92) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,947.45 ($35.44).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,599.50 ($31.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,853.40 ($22.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,606.50 ($31.34). The company has a market capitalization of £180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,432.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,364.55.

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,021.05%.

In related news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($29.85) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($215,279.77). In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.08) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($239,444.81). Also, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($29.85) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($215,279.77). Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.