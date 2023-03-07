JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 15,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,716,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,163,000 after buying an additional 359,224 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 49,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,745,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,954. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

