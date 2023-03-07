Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Richard A. Paulson Sells 3,506 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $11,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,507. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $357.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,755,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after buying an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,102,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 2,051,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56,803.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,991,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,113 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.