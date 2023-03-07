Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading Down 4.9%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

About Keweenaw Land Association

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple, brass wood, yellow and white birch, white and black ash, and black cherry.

