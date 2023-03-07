Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 129.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 144.4%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KRP stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,120.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 146,945 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after buying an additional 709,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

