Kimberly-Clark Co. (KMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.08. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 851.9% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.