Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to C$210.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $126.14 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average is $110.97.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

