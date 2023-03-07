Kokoswap (KOKO) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001791 BTC on exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $102.16 million and approximately $6,243.28 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00424808 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.47 or 0.28713293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

