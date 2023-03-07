Kokoswap One Day Volume Tops $6,221.31 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $102.16 million and approximately $6,221.31 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars.

