K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives $28.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

KPLUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.47) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.43) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

