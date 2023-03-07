Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. Liberty Global has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Global by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Liberty Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

