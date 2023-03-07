Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

