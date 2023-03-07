Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 347.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after buying an additional 1,790,559 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 44,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,136,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,968,000 after buying an additional 161,902 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

