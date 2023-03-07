Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,160,000 after acquiring an additional 81,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,718,000 after acquiring an additional 463,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.
Bunge Trading Down 0.7 %
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bunge Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.
Bunge Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
