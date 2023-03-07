Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,160,000 after acquiring an additional 81,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,718,000 after acquiring an additional 463,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.