Lisk 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.84 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $142.29 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000299 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006708 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001249 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,798,298 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

