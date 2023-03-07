Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $31,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after buying an additional 252,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,525,000 after purchasing an additional 124,119 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $237.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $281.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

