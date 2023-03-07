Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $34,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of CBRE opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

