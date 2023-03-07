Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $40,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 422.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

