Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $44,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ResMed were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in ResMed by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $219.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.21. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,442 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

