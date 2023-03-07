Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $30,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $122,185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $81,141,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $62,483,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $41,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

