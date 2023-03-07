Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,600 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 389,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after buying an additional 167,042 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 418.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 65.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $148.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average of $134.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.