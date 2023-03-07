Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 9,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 66.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

